Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes, murders minor girl, also violates her body in Gwalior

Barbarity crosses all limits; criminal relates chilling account of the crime to police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Representative Photo
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A alleged rapist and murderer crossed all limits of barbarity. The story he related to police sends chills down the spine.

The man was arrested for raping and murdering a minor girl on Thursday. He told the police on Friday that he also violated her after she had died.

After the body of the minor was found inside a bush in a farmland at Karhia village, the police arrested the accused SheruJatav and bulldozed his house.

Jatav told the police about his cruel deeds. The incident occurred when the girl had gone to see a bridegroom’s party. 

Jatav abducted her, raped her and murdered her.  Her family members complained to the police, saying they suspected Jatav’s hand in the incident. He also told the police how he had disposed of the girl.

He said he had sat beside the body of the girl and violated it. The police took the culprit to the place where the crime was committed. The police presented Jatav to the court which sent the criminal to jail.

Villagers demand capital punishment

The incident sparked resentment among the villagers who demanded capital punishment for the criminal. They said that the police were mulling over giving him the harshest punishment.

