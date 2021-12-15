Madhya Pradesh: Man gets sarpanch post through bidding in Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch has been elected for the first time in the state through bids.

The election was held in Bhatauli Gram Panchayat, Ashoknagar on Tuesday.The state civic polls are yet to take place.

Saubhag Singh Yadav’s bidding was the highest Rs 44 lakhs. Therefore, he got the post. who got the post made the highest bid.

According to reports, the residents of the village had a meeting at Radha-Krishan temple. People from all the communities participated in this meeting and it was unanimously decided that this time the leaders would be elected through the auction process.

There were four contenders for the post of Sarpanch who had participated in the auction process. According to the villagers, the auction started with Rs 21 lakh. The bid reached Rs 43 lakh, after which Saubhag Singh Yadav made the final bid of Rs 44 lakh. The villagers welcomed him with garland and elected their new sarpanch. It was also decided that no one would file nomination against him in the upcoming civic body election in the state.

According to reports, it had been decided that if Yadav failed to deposit Rs 44 lakh by Wednesday evening, then the bid made by his nearest rival would be considered. The villagers say that they were stopping unnecessary expenditure in elections and were following the ancient tradition of consensus. “We have no concern with the Election Commission, this money will be spent in the development works of the village,” the Villager said.

Yadav said that the election was held at the temple to avoid the violence in the village and to maintain peace. The villagers had decided the procedure, he added.

