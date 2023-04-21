 Madhya Pradesh: Man gets one year in jail for killing dog in Bhind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man gets one year in jail for killing dog in Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets one year in jail for killing dog in Bhind

Makhan Singh stabbed the dog to death with an iron rod in Raupura village.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced a man to one-year rigorous imprisonment for killing a dog in 2019.

Makhan Singh (48) was also fined Rs 1,000 by Judicial First-Class Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Kushwaha, Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Praveen Sikarwar said.

Singh stabbed the dog to death with an iron rod in Raupura village, some 35 kilometres from here, on April 30, 2019 after the animal barked at him, Sikarwar said.

Singh was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 429 for killing the animal, he said. The order was of Tuesday, details of which were made available on Friday. 

Read Also
MP Shocking: Hand and legs tied, 7-year-old boy found dead inside a cooler in Bhind
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets one year in jail for killing dog in Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets one year in jail for killing dog in Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada...

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry a Hindu girl; takes holy dip in Narmada...

MP: Terrorism on rise in J&K, spreading its tentacles to Jammu also, says Digvijaya Singh

MP: Terrorism on rise in J&K, spreading its tentacles to Jammu also, says Digvijaya Singh

From Office of CM Chouhan to home min Narottam Mishra, MP politicians who lost Twitter blue ticks

From Office of CM Chouhan to home min Narottam Mishra, MP politicians who lost Twitter blue ticks

MP: Cong believes in 'tikau' netas and not 'bikau', says Digvijaya Singh as he advocates making...

MP: Cong believes in 'tikau' netas and not 'bikau', says Digvijaya Singh as he advocates making...