 Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The special court dealing with Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a man to 20 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him for violating a 14-year-old girl.

According to reports, the accused Hemu Keer, with the help of the mother of the girl, tied a piece of cloth to her mouth on the Night of January 3 last year.

The culprit and her mother then gave her some drugs and also tied her hands and feet to a rope. Then, three other culprits Suresh, Suroj and Ramkumar to house of the girl and took her to the resident of Keer at Horiapipar from where they took her to the house one Vikky where Hemu, Suresh, Suraj and Ram Kumar raped her.

All the culprits, including the mother of the girl, reached Salkanpur where they forced the girl to marry Hemu Keer.

Afterwards, they reached Vidisha, but when the police came know of the incident, they reached there and took all the culprits into their custody. Hemu Keer was arrested and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. Other culprits were released on bail.

article-image

