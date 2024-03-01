Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Violating Minor In Narmadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A special court dealing with the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for violating a minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. According to district prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema, the accused called the 17-year-old girl to his home for lunch on February 14 last year.

When she reached the house she did not find anyone there. The man then raped the girl, Nema said. When the girl yelled for help the criminal threatened her with dire consequences. After three days of the incident, the accused again called her to his house and violated her.

The girl related her woes to her parents and registered a complaint at the Itarsi police station against the accused. The girl turned hostile at the court, but the crime was proved with help of the DNA report, Nema further said.

Rapist given 10-year RI

In another case, a special court sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for raping a minor girl. According to reports, a 16-year-old girl went to the toilet on March 16 last year outside her house. The man caught hold of the girl from behind, gagged her mouth and violated her. The girl lodged a complaint at the Babai police station. The criminal was arrested and sent to jail.