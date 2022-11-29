Madhya Pradesh: Man found dead just after tiff with spouse

Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It was just a tiff between a man and his wife as happens in everyday life. Yet, it was shocking that immediately after the altercation the body of the man was found in ward number 4 of the Lav-Kush Nagar area in Chhatarpur district.

It was, however, a coincidence that the man was found dead just after the argument with his wife. The incident caused panic in the area.

There was another person behind the murder, said the mother of the man Veeru Ahirwar, Heera Bai, in a complaint that she handed over to superintendent of police

In the complaint, Heera Bai said that her son had been bumped off. According to Heera Bai, Veeru had locked horns with another resident of Sahaniya village. The man, with whom Veeru had a dispute with on Friday, was identified as Mukesh Ahirwar .

Immediately after that, Mukesh’s brothers, Sonu and Guddu, threatened to liquidate Veeru.

Heera Bai also said that Mukesh had lodged a complaint against Veeru on Saturday. She also went to the police station to lodge her complaint, but the police did not take it into account.

When Veeeru returned to his home in Luvkush Nagar, he did not find his wife who had gone to his sister Guddu’s residence.

As Veeru did not find his wife Anita at home, he rang her up. When Anita returned home, both she and Veeru had a tiff. Veeru was found dead after that.

According to SHO of Lav-Kush Nagar police station Hemant Nayak, the police have begun a probe into case.