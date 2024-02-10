Madhya Pradesh: Man, Brother Sentenced To 20-Year RI For Raping Kin | Representative Photo

Lav-Kushnagar (Chhatarpur): Additional session judge-I Vipin Kumar Lavania has sentenced a man and his brother to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his sister-in-law and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on them.

According to reports, the woman stayed at her elder sister’s house after the latter delivered a baby.

When she was staying there, her brother-in-law violated her. The woman related her tale of owes to her family members after returning home.

Her father told her to lodge a complaint at the police station, but when she refused to do so, her father threw her out of the house.

For this reason, she again began to stay with her sister. After being raped, the woman became pregnant, but her father gave her a medicine which caused to abortion.

Her brother-in-law continued to rape her.

On April 11, 2019, when she went to the farmland with the brother of her brother-in-law, he violated her.

When the woman related the incident to her elder sister, she said she would get her married to her husband’s brother, but he refused to marry her.

She then filed a case against her brother-in-law and his brother.