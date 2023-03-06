Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for raping calf in MP village

e-Paper Get App
Accused fled the spot after the owner of the calf arrived at the spot, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for allegedly raping a two-year-old calf in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly committed the unnatural act in the backyard of a house in Malaigawa village on Saturday night. He fled the spot after the owner of the calf arrived at the spot, an official said.

A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested. 

