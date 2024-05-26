Madhya Pradesh: Man Bludgeons Father-In-Law To Death In Bina, Held | FP Photo

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): A man aged 30 allegedly bludgeoned his father-in-law to death here on Friday night and was arrested on Saturday, the police said. The mother of the victim reported the incident to police, after which he was nabbed, the police added. According to police, the man who hacked his father-in-law to death has been identified as NarendraAhirwar (30), a resident of the Indira Gandhi ward.

He, on Friday night, had gone to a ceremony along with his father-in-law, Arvind Ahirwar. The ceremony had been organised in Aagasod area. While returning from there, the duo landed in an argument. As the argument intensified, Narendra picked up a stick and rained blows on Arvind, killing him on the spot.

When Arvind did not return for a long time, his mother grew anxious and informed the police, who launched a manhunt to nab Narendra. Narendra was finally arrested by the police on Saturday morning, and confessed to killing Arvind. The police have sent Arvind’s body for post-mortem, and are interrogating Narendra, they said. An FSL team was also called to the crime scene, which has inspected the spot.

Operation Muskaan: 2 girls traced, handed over to kin

Lateri (Madhya Pradesh): Under Operation Muskaan, two minor girls who had gone missing from their houses were traced and handed over to their kin on Saturday, the police said. The incidents involved a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

On May 7, the kin of a 17-year-old girl had approached the police, telling them that she had gone somewhere. The police had launched a search operation to trace the girl. Similarly, on May 17, the police received another complaint from a 13-year-old girl’s parents, who claimed that she had gone missing from her house.

Another police team launched a search operation to find her whereabouts too. On Saturday, the police emerged successful in tracing both the girls, who were handed over to their kin thereafter. Sub inspector BL Siloria, sub inspector Anil Rai, head constable R Nidhi and R Kiran played a pivotal role in tracing the missing girls.