Madhya Pradesh: Man beaten to death on suspicion of witchcraft

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by 13 villagers, who suspected him of practicing ‘black magic’ in Chhindwara district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Padegaon village under Pandurna police station about, about 100 km from Chhindwara district headquarters.

The police said that a case had been registered and all 13 accused had been arrested.

Additional superintendent of Police (ASP), Chhindwara, Sanjeev Uike said that the deceased identified as Barayan Kurwade was involved in fish farming. “Some of the accused are also involved in fish farming. The accused suspected Narayan of practicing black magic on their fish farming, therefore they were facing loss. They also suspect him of practicing black magic on their family members. This led to a dispute between Narayan and the accused on Monday. The accused beat him up and escaped. They have been arrested and are being interrogated,” Uike said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:15 PM IST