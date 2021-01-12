Madhya Pradesh: Maid, male associate arrested for stealing jewellery, goods worth Rs 10 lakh from a house in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The Shahpura police on Tuesday arrested a maid and her male friend for stealing goods worth Rs 10 lakh.

Accused Kavita Hirwe would steal goods including jewellery from a house in Shahpura where she worked but owners failed to notice the theft. It was when parents of complainant Amit Sharma told him about theft that he quizzed Kavita.

Naveen Pandey, investigation officer in the case, said Sharma’s parents had gone to Gwalior and when they returned, they found their jewellery missing. They informed Amit about it and he then noticed that several other items in the house were also missing from the house.

He then called Kavita who did not respond. Pandey said Kavita, her male friend Praveen Chouhan and a woman Asha Rajput were involved in the crime.