Bhopal: Man stages theft at home to get ‘rid’ of wife, arrested

BHOPAL: Unhappy with his third wife, a 40-year-old man staged theft at his own home, to make his shift to parental home. Talaiya police on Monday arrested the man identified as Gufran, a resident of Khatikpura.

Novice in the field of crime, the man committed a big blunder by making his friends a part of the conspiracy. Gufran had hired his friends for theft, and when they were moving out with the goods ‘stolen’ from the house, his neighbours identified them. The theft was staged on September 13. Police have arrested his friends including Shahrukh, Shaffan Qureshi, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Iqbaal. All have confessed to their involvement in the ‘theft’, said police.

SHO Talaiya DP Singh said Gufran’s third wife had a problem living with her mother-in-law so the couple had moved to a rented accommodation. Gufran was not happy with his wife and wanted to send her to her parental home. He thus came up with a plan to stage a theft at his home on the pretext of which he could ask his wife to shift to her parent’s home.

On the chosen day, Gufran took his wife from the house on pretext of some work and when they returned, they found the house burgled. They claimed that the thieves made away with belongings and valuables worth over Rs 5 lakh.

After the theft, Gufran started crying in front of his wife saying that he was not able to live in the house as all essentials and belongings were stolen. He convinced his wife to go to her parent’s house, while he would move to his mother’s place. The man was happy with his wife shifting to another house. However, his happiness was short-lived.