Madhya Pradesh: Maharashtra woman physically assaulted at Kubereshwardham, FIR lodged

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman hailing from Maharashtra was allegedly physically assaulted by several men at the Kubereshwardham temple, located in Chitavaliya Hema village of Sehore, the police said on Sunday.

The complainant woman has alleged that the accused are members of the temple committee itself. The Mandi police of Sehore have identified the complainant as Roshni Pardeshi, a native of Maharashtra, who had visited the Kubereshwardham temple along with her kin on Saturday. Pardeshi alleged that she waited in the queue for three to four hours for obtaining the Rudraksha, being distributed by the members of the temple committee.

However, when her turn to receive the Rudraksha came, the committee members began distributing the Rudraksha to those who had recently arrived on the spot. When she protested against the same, the committee members landed in a verbal spat with her and allegedly physically assaulted her.

Pardeshi approached the Mandi police after the incident and lodged a complaint against the accused. However, when CSP Niranjan Rajput’s view was sought on the issue, he said that he was also present on the temple premises on Saturday, but no such matter came to his notice. It is noteworthy that the temple witnessed controversies earlier too.