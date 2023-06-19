Madhya Pradesh: Mafias From UP Extract Sand From Small Water Bodies

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mafias from Uttar Pradesh have begun to extract sand from a river in Ganeshpura village under Gadhimalhara police station, sources said.

Before targeting the small water bodies, they were confined to the Ken river at Gaurihar and Chandla in Chhatarpur.

Since the mafias are well-armed, locals cannot say anything against them.

Nevertheless, the officials of the district administration, mining and those of the revenue department also keep mum. Consequently, the government is incurring a heavy loss, locals said.

Tractor-trolleys filled with sand are being sent to UP. The mafias are so well-armed that even the police cannot take action against them.

Director of Sen Company VK Choudhary said his firm had nothing to do with these places, but if such things were going on, it was wrong, and there should be action against the wrong doers.

Mining officer Amit Mishra said that he had come to know of illegal mining in a river at Ganeshpura.

Mishra said he would send a team to inquire into the reports and take action against the illegal sand miners.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dozen Of Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns In Gwalior