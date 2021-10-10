Madhya Pradesh: Lung fibrosis, blood clotting major problems due to COVID

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lung fibrosis, blood clotting etc are major problems in lungs due to COVID all over world, according to Dr Nagesh Kohli. It is challenging tasks for doctors while dealing with such cases in post COVID period. Patients frequently visit with complaints about pulmonary complications.

Dr Nagesh Kohli, MD, cardiovascular & pulmonary disease specialist in Ocala, Florida, the United State, is in city for a month to study lung infections due to COVID. He has 41 years of experience. His specialises in critical care medicine, pulmonary disease, sleep medicine. He will visit hospitals and talk to doctors how they are handling the cases.

Dr Kohli, while talking to Free Press, said COVID can cause lung complications in most severe cases specially the acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS. Sepsis, another possible complication following corona can also cause lasting harm to lungs and other organs. “Covid-19 is a respiratory disease, one that reaches patient’s respiratory tract, which includes lungs,” he added.

He said he plans to visit hospitals to study pulmonary cases and how doctors are treating them.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:03 PM IST