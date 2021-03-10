Madhya Pradesh: Loyalists reap harvest, Scindia is yet to get a ministerial berth

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia completes one year in the BJP amid a war of words between him and Rahul Gandhi. When Scindia had defected to the BJP, it was expected that he would get a ministerial berth at the Centre after the party formed the government in the state. Scindia’s supporters have been waiting for one year expecting that he would become a minister, but that is yet to happen.

The Centre has not expanded the ministry for a year. This is the reason why Scindia has not been inducted into the Union Cabinet. Scindia joined the BJP when he was afflicted with the coronavirus. By-elections in Madhya Pradesh were held during the pandemic. After the by-election results were out, it was speculated that Scindia would get a Cabinet berth.

Then, the farmers’ agitation began. Now that the party is busy with the elections in Bengal and other states, the chances of ministry expansion are bleak. However, Rahul Gandhi’s statement that had Scindia been in the Congress, he would have become the chief minister has generated a lot of heat in state politics. Although Scindia has given a reply to Rahul’s statement, his supporters are worried about Scindia’s future.