Madhya Pradesh: Low Voltage Renders Fans, Coolers, ACs Useless

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Pipariya city are fed up with low voltage. At a time when the sweltering heat has turned the place into a melting pot, the fans, coolers and air-conditioners are not functioning because of poor power supply. Consequently, they are spending sleepless nights.

According to power consumers, they have informed the officials of the electricity department about the problem, but they barely pay any heed to their complaints.

On the other hand, the power officials say since the residents do not allow installation of electricity poles near their houses, the power supply is hampered.

The residents say if the power lines are equally distributed from the transformers, there will not be any problem with power supply.

Areas facing acute power shortage

The areas facing acute power shortage are Ashok Ward, Maharana Pratap Ward, Subhash Ward and Kasturba Ward. Besides there are many other places that do not get enough power supply.

Those who live around the bread factory in Subhash-Kasturba Ward have complained to the divisional engineer about the power electricity supply, but the officials did not do anything to rid them of the difficulties they are facing.

When the linemen visit residences to repair power lines, the people complain to them about low voltage, but the power men only say everything will be alright once the monsoon begins.

According to linemen, it is necessary to water earthing system made for the electricity supply, but they do not have anything to water it with.

The residents, however, say though the power department is counting on the rain, they are charging a huge amount from the consumers.

Maintenance questioned

The residents say the officials do not maintain the power lines and transformers, but the departments spend a huge amount on maintenance.

In the name of maintenance, the department only prunes trees and barely pays any heed to the old wires.