Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta traps Gwalior municipal officer with Rs 50,000 bribe

Bhopal: The Lokayukta police trapped a zonal officer of Gwalior Municipal Corporation and a timekeeper red handed accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 on Friday.

Zonal officer Manish Kanaujia and timekeeper Inder Singh had demanded favours from a colonizer Anup Kushwaha for not taking any action against the colony he had developed.

Kushwaha had bought a land in 2019 in which he had developed plots where nine people had build houses. Kanaujia and Inder Singh threatened Kushwaha that the plots and houses developed by him will be razed in the ongoing encroachment drive.

Zonal officer of Gwalior Municipal Corporation was demanding Rs 3 lakh but after negotiations deal was settled for Rs 2 lakh. When Kushwah went with Rs 50,000 to give it to Kanaujia, as first installment, the latter was caught accepting cash.

The lokayukta police also searched house of Kanaujia from where they found cash amount of Rs 3.32 lakh besides 6 tolas of gold, silver ornaments, registry of a plot, LIC policies, three bank accounts of SBI, two accounts in Punjab National Bank and several other incriminating documents. Kanaujia also has a locker and posses a Creta car, Activa scooter and a motorcycle.