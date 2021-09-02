Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Police arrest four corrupt officials in the state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police arrested four corrupt officials in various places of the state, on Thursday, an official said.

Bhopal Lokayukta arrested a sub engineer posted at Sironj Nagar Palika for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. Jabalpur Lokayukta caught two cooperative officials for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Rewa Lokayukta booked a cooperative society manager for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Bhopal Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas told Free Press that the sub engineer Ashraf Ali Khan was caught while taking dough of Rs 20,000 from the contractor to pass his bill of Rs 1.30 lakh on Thursday.

The complainant Kailash Yadav filed the complaint that to pass the bill of Rs 1.30 lakh the engineer was demanding the commission of Rs 30,000 as 20% of the total amount.

The applicant has paid the amount of Rs 10,000 earlier and the rest was paid on Thursday.

The team was led by the inspector Mayuri Gour and raided the house where the sub engineer was residing.

As soon as the complainant handed the money and gave the signal to the team, the team entered the house. The engineer put the amount of Rs 20,000 under the mattress to fool the team, but when the police put pressure, he showed the amount where it was kept.

Rewa Lokayukta SP Rajendra Singh Verma told Free Press the applicant Love Singh resident of village Gada-Bamman complained that the cooperative society manager of Chofal, Pushpendra Singh was demanding the bribe of Rs 15,000.

The complainant was a trader and he has asked the manager to give seven days time to deposit the amount of his selling.

The manager demanded Rs 15,000 to extend the date for a week. Rs 5,000 were given to the manager during the verification of the case, by the applicant.

A 15-member team was formed to trap the accused. On Thursday as soon as the amount of Rs 10,000 was given to the accused, the team arrested him red handed, said the SP.

Jabalpur Lokayukta Anil Vishwakarma told Free Press that two officials of Gotegaon cooperative society including manager Sharad Kumar Jain and surveyor Mahendra Patel were arrested for taking the bribe of Rs 20,000.

The applicant Shri Ram Patel filed the complaint to the police that the manager and the surveyor were demanding Rs 300 per quintal as a commission to purchase Moong Dal on government rates.

The applicant has sold more than 50 quintals of Moong Dal and as a commission Rs 20,000 were decided to pay as a commission.

A nine-member team was formed to tarp the accused, on Thursday as soon as the amount of Rs 20,000 was paid the team caught them red handed.

