Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Nabs PWD Superintendent Engineer For Taking Rs 10L Bribe

Bribe amount seized by Lokayukta from Superintendent Engineer. |

Bhopal/Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal has caught Superintendent Engineer of PWD, for taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor, in Narmadapuram said officials on Sunday.

SP Manu Vyas said that the contractor had filed the complaint with the Lokayukta that SE posted in Narmadapuram, RC Tirole was demanding bribe of Rs 20 lakh to clear his bill.

The complainant had constructed eight roads in Multai and Bhaidehi of district Betul and the bill was pending with the SE.

After the complaint, the complaint was certified and a trap team was formed led by DSP Anil Bajpayee, DSP Sanjay Shukla, inspector Neelam Patwa and Uma Kushwah, and other ranks.

The officer got ready to take the first installment of Rs 10 lakh from the contractor on Sunday.

The engineer called the contractor at his government residence to handover the amount. The team reached the house of the officer and as soon as the money was handed to the engineer the trap team caught him red handed.