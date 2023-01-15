Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta books former DG Prisons, his mother-in-law in disproportionate assets case

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police of Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Director General (DG) of Jails, Sanjay Chaudhary and his mother-in-law, in a disproportionate assets case.

According to the Indore-based complainant, the DG (Prisons) purchased the properties either in the name of his mother-in-law Premlata Pancholi or with the financial assistance provided by her.

The case has been booked in the Special Police Establishment in the Lokayukta Office in Bhopal after an Indore-based complaint filed a report with the Lokayukta Office against him giving details of the property.

Properties purchased in the name of mother-in-law

The complainant in his complaint had alleged that all the properties mentioned in the list [provided by him to the police] have been purchased either in the name of Sanjay Chaudhary's mother-in-law Premlata Pancholi or with the financial assistance provided by her.

"He has purchased most of these properties in Indore." the complaint added.

He further alleged that Chaudhary has two firms related to him but are not in his name.

Invested in benaami properties

"Sanjay Chaudhary also has a plot, two houses and a flat in Indore besides valuable land in Gwalior and many houses, plots, and flats in Bhopal and Pune," he said adding that Chaudhary has not bought any of these properties in his name directly but are registered in the name of close relatives.

The police have registered a case for open inquiry against the former DG Prisons who has been alleged of having invested in several benaami properties. The police have booked Sanjay Chaudhary and his mother-in-law under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details on the matter are awaited.