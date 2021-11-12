Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta arrests panchayat secretary for taking bribe in Sabalgarh

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a panchayat secretary for accepting a bribe of Rs 20000 in Raja Ki Tor village in Sabalgarh tehsil of Morena district on Friday.

Sarpanch of the village Rekha Jadaun had lodged a complaint against the accused Santosh Sharma who was posted as panchayat secretary in the village.

Rakha had built a well in the village. She was repeatedly asking the Panchayat Secretary to pass the well construction bill, but the panchayat secretary asked her a dough of Rs 30000 to pass the bill.

The accused had already taken Rs 6500 and after that the sarpanch complained to Gwalior, SP Lokayukta. Later, the SP Lokayukta led trap to nab the accused.

On Friday, the Sarpanch and her husband reached Chaudhary Niwas situated in main market of Sabalgarh to give the remaining amount. As soon as the sarpanch gave Rs 20000 to the accused, the team raided and caught him red handed.

The police said that the money has been seized and an investigation was on.

