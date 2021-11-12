e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 997 new cases, 41 deaths, 945 recoveriesMumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta arrests panchayat secretary for taking bribe in Sabalgarh

The accused demanded Rs 20000 to pass the well construction bill
FP News Service
Panchayat Secretary Santosh Sharma in green boundary | File Photo

Panchayat Secretary Santosh Sharma in green boundary | File Photo

Advertisement

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a panchayat secretary for accepting a bribe of Rs 20000 in Raja Ki Tor village in Sabalgarh tehsil of Morena district on Friday.

Sarpanch of the village Rekha Jadaun had lodged a complaint against the accused Santosh Sharma who was posted as panchayat secretary in the village.

Rakha had built a well in the village. She was repeatedly asking the Panchayat Secretary to pass the well construction bill, but the panchayat secretary asked her a dough of Rs 30000 to pass the bill.

The accused had already taken Rs 6500 and after that the sarpanch complained to Gwalior, SP Lokayukta. Later, the SP Lokayukta led trap to nab the accused.

On Friday, the Sarpanch and her husband reached Chaudhary Niwas situated in main market of Sabalgarh to give the remaining amount. As soon as the sarpanch gave Rs 20000 to the accused, the team raided and caught him red handed.

The police said that the money has been seized and an investigation was on.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Jail officials summoned for their alleged role in cyber crime cases Madhya Pradesh: Jail officials summoned for their alleged role in cyber crime cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:35 PM IST
Advertisement