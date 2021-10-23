Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta arrests Grade-3 assistant for taking bribe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a Grade-3 assistant posted in the Water Supply Branch at Sihora Municipal Council of Jabalpur for taking a bribe of Rs 35000.

According to the sources, the accused, Santosh Dahayat had demanded the dough in lieu of passing a bill of Rs 7 lakh for the material supplied in the department.

After which the victim Devendra Sahu had lodged a complaint to the Lokayukta. Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police led a trap to nab the accused. The police sent Devendra with the first installment of Rs 20000. As soon as Santosh took the money from Devendra, the Lokayukta team immediately entered the room and caught the accused red-handed.

DSP Dilip Jharbade said that the Lokayukta Police registered a case against the accused clerk and started the investigation into the matter.

