Madhya Pradesh: Collector plunges into city clean-up drive

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh himself picked up a broom and a spade to clean up the city on Friday.

A special drive was launched to keep the city clean and to raise awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.

A team of officials and sanitary workers, led by Singh cleaned up the area from Satrasta Chowk to Sethani Ghat.

People’s representatives, members of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and volunteers took part in campaign.

The areas which were cleaned included Amar Chowk, Jai Stambh, Indira Chowk, Halwaii Chowk, Sarafa, Holi Chowk and Sethani Ghat.

The drains were also cleaned. Singh said that the cleanliness drive would continue in phased manner.

Besides cleaning up the city, the officials of the civic body, district administration and volunteers of various social organisations will raise awareness among people about the importance of cleanliness, Singh said.

Those who throw garbage outside their residences will be fined, he said.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:26 PM IST