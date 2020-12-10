Madhya Pradesh Local Body polls: BJP, Congress look hard for winnable women candidates Mayoral post

BHOPAL: While 50 percent seats in local bodies have been reserved for fairer sex, both BJP and Congress would find it hard to identify winnable women candidates from mayoral posts and Bhopal is no exception.

Both the parties are having a handful of women leaders who are having winning capacity in Bhopal municipal corporation elections for mayoral position.

With the completion of the reservation allotment process of the local bodies’ elections, the aspirants have started lobbying for the posts of mayor and Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad presidents.

There are 16 municipal corporations in the state and the mayor posts in some of the civic bodies weigh more than elected MLA or MP as this post is directly related with the public and also provided ‘huge budgetary allocation’ on the development works.

The ruling as well as opposition parties are eying on the prestigious seats of the Bhopal municipal corporation mayor. However, the two parties are in a fix as they do not have much choice when it comes to the women candidate.