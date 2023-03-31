Madhya Pradesh: Live-in lover hacks married girlfriend to death with axe after force rape attempt

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his live-in partner with an axe in Morena village, on Thursday, as reported from the Civil Line Police Station.

According to the report of the daughter of deceased woman, the police have registered a case against the culprit.

The deceased woman was around 45 years old and was living with her accused boyfriend Harendra Gurjar in a rented house, after leaving her husband, in Morena village. Last night, the couple got into an argument over an unknown issue, which resulted in the accused, identified as Harendra Gurjar, hacking the woman to death with an axe.

After the incident, the accused fled from the scene and informed a neighbor over the phone about the murder.

According to deceased woman's relatives, she and her daughter were living with the accused in the same house. They claim that last night, accused attempted to rape the woman. but when she resists, he murdered her with an axe and locked the daughter in a room, during the incident.

The police have sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem and have intensified efforts to arrest the accused. TI Praveen Singh Chauhan has stated that motive behind the incident is not yet known, and police are involved in the investigation. ASP Raisingh Narwaria has also confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused and that they are looking into the allegations made by the family members.