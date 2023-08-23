Madhya Pradesh: Literacy Camps Organised At Private Schools Of Narmadapuram To Apprise Students Of Legal Rights, Traffic Rules

District Narmadapuram Literacy camps organised at private schools of Narmadapuram | FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The National as well as the state legal services authority has instructed to apprise the school-going students of their legal rights and traffic rules. In accordance with the same, camps are being set up at the private school of Narmadapuram, to apprise the students of legal rights and traffic rules, under the supervision of the district judge Gautam Bhatt.

The camps were set up in the private schools of the town on Wednesday, in which civil judge Anubhuti Gupta, district legal aid officer Ankita Shandilya, principals of the schools, all the staff members and students were present in thick numbers.

Civil judge Gupta addressed the camps and told the students that one must necessarily adhere to the traffic norms. She emphasized that one must begin driving/riding the vehicles, only when they procure an authorised driving license. She further underscored the importance of helmet and vehicle documents.

Further in the camp, district legal aid officer Shandilya shed light on the sexual crimes committed against minor children and introduced them to the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) act. She apprised the students of cyber crimes, their moral rights and duties and the child helpline number too.

