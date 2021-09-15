e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mauls woman to death in Seoni district

PTI
Representative Photo | Unsplash

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday, an official from the forest department said.

The incident took place near Mohgaon village under Keolari block of the district in the morning, when the victim ventured into the jungle to collect some firewood, said V C Meshram, divisional manager of the Seoni Forest Development Corporation.

The woman had entered the forest, about 3 km from the village, with a few other villagers, the official said.

The predator hiding in the bushes attacked the woman, following which others accompanying her fled the scene, he said.

A team from the forest department reached the spot and found the body, the official said.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was provided to the family, and the process of giving ex-gratia of Rs 3.90 lakh was has been initiated, he said.

The forest department had earlier warned the villagers against venturing into the forest because of the presence of leopards and other animals, the official added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:17 PM IST
