Madhya Pradesh: Leopard dies in head-on collision with car in Naya Gaon highway area

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was killed on Monday morning in an alleged collision with an unidentified car in the Naya Gaon highway area of Subhash Pura police station, said an official.

The intensity of the collision was such that the leopard tumbled several feet away, losing its life. The accused car driver fled from the spot. Forest department officials, along with the police, have begun the investigation by taking possession of the carcass of the leopard, said the Subhash Pura police.

According to the reports, this is the third such incident of leopards dying in traffic mishaps in the Sheopur district in the past two years. Earlier, two leopards also died in a road accident. Reports suggest that a surge in such cases was seen post the announcement of making Madhav National Park a Tiger Safari, speculating evacuation of many communities close to the national park border without any prior safety and security of leopards.

The Madhav National Park has more than 150 setts, and leopards escape its boundaries and become victims of such accidents, said the forest department officials, adding, the leopards come out of the park on the National Highway, where they are becoming victims of the accidents. Now, routes will be marked through which these animals can pass. However, plans will also be made to restrict the speed in addition to the signboard to reduce accidents, added the officials.