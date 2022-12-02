e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Leakage in pipeline leads to water disruption for 2.5 lakh population

Madhya Pradesh: Leakage in pipeline leads to water disruption for 2.5 lakh population

The shutdown will be done from December 3 morning to December 4 morning

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leakage has occurred in the 600 mm pipeline of the water filter plant located at Manuabhan Ki Tekri, Bhopal. From this plant of 30 MLD capacity, water is filled in 23 tanks of the city, which supplies water to the city's 2.5 lakh population. Due to leakage, the shutdown will be done from December 3 morning to December 4 morning. Therefore, the water supply will be affected in many areas of the city.

The areas where there will be no water supply include Hariom Basti, Abbas Nagar, Gaundipura, Banjara Basti, Gwal Baba Basti, Nayapura, Badwai, Palasi, Raj Nagar, Kamlesh Nagar, Ratan Colony, Krishak Nagar, Vakil Colony, Panchavati, Rajvansh, Pooja Colony, Goya Colony, Radhakrishna Colony, Shivani Homes, Lambakheda, Sharda Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Janta Nagar, Paras Nagar, Murali Nagar, Kapila Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar, Neelkanth Colony, Sayeed Colony, Panna Nagar, Jain Colony, Ekta Nagar, Housing Board, Awas Vikas Colony, Aman Colony, Ehsan Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Vivekananda, Housing Park, Blue Moon Colony, Prem Nagar, Devki Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Chola Mandir, etc.

Madhya Pradesh: 38 years on, 1.2 lakh Bhopal residents carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice
article-image

