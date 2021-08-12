Madhya Pradesh: Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath blames government concluding Monsoon session before time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly, Kamal Nath on Thursday blamed the state government for concluding the monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha before time.

Nath was on one day visit to Chhindwara. The four day monsoon session started from August 9 and was scheduled to conclude on August 12. But, the house was adjourned sine die on very second day.

“It is a responsibility of the government to run the business of the house. The Opposition has given its consent that business would run properly, but they were not interested in running the businesses of the house,” Nath told journalists.

He alleged that there were several issues like flood situation, inflation, problems of farmers, fertilizer crunch, unemployment and Covid-19 issue to be discussed in the house but the government was in hurry to adjourn the house.

“The government wanted to pass its supplementary budget. They didn’t want to discuss serious issues, so that truth could not come in front of the citizens of the state. They just want to mislead the people,” he said.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:57 PM IST