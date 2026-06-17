Madhya Pradesh Launches Sports Talent Search 2026-27 To Find Future Champions; Registration Opens On June 17

Talent Search For Admission To Sports Academies From June 27 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Department of Sports and Youth Welfare is going to organise a ‘Sports Talent Search 2026-27’ campaign to identify emerging sports talent for providing them with opportunities for training at state sports academies.

Selected players will be granted admission to the state's various sports academies.

The talent search selection process will begin across the state on June 27. The players will be evaluated based on physical fitness, sports skills, and other prescribed parameters.

The talent search will cover 21 sports disciplines including athletics, hockey (men and women), wrestling, boxing, taekwondo, judo, archery, badminton, rowing, kayaking-canoeing, triathlon, shooting (rifle, pistol, and shotgun), and equestrian sports.

Players interested in participating in the talent search can register online starting June 17.

Applications can be submitted via the portal developed by the department. Players will be able to register for their sport of choice based on prescribed age groups and eligibility criteria.