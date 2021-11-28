Madhya Pradesh: Lady constable dies at ITBP training camp in Uttarakhand

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A lady constable of Gwalior died under suspicious conditions at ITBP training camp in Uttarakhand.

Officials claim that she died due to illness.

Shivakumari Batham (19) daughter of Rajaram Batham of Gwalior Dabra, was selected as constable in ITBP (Indo-Tibet Border Police) this year.

After the selection, Shivkumari came to Uttarakhand for ITBP training camp.

“She suddenly fell unconscious on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said ITBP.

Notably, ITBP has told her family that Shivakumari was ill, but the family is not making any allegations in this regard.

Her body reached Gwalior from Uttarakhand on Sunday and will be cremated here with a guard of honour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:24 PM IST