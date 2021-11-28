e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with overall AQI of 372
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Lady constable dies at ITBP training camp in Uttarakhand

Her body reached Gwalior from Uttarakhand on Sunday and will be cremated here with a guard of honour.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A lady constable of Gwalior died under suspicious conditions at ITBP training camp in Uttarakhand.

Officials claim that she died due to illness.

Shivakumari Batham (19) daughter of Rajaram Batham of Gwalior Dabra, was selected as constable in ITBP (Indo-Tibet Border Police) this year.

After the selection, Shivkumari came to Uttarakhand for ITBP training camp.

“She suddenly fell unconscious on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said ITBP.

Notably, ITBP has told her family that Shivakumari was ill, but the family is not making any allegations in this regard.

Her body reached Gwalior from Uttarakhand on Sunday and will be cremated here with a guard of honour.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Rani Kamalapati was married to Muslim man, BJP renamed railway station after her to... Madhya Pradesh: Rani Kamalapati was married to Muslim man, BJP renamed railway station after her to...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:24 PM IST
Advertisement