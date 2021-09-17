Madhya Pradesh: Lack of road forces residents to keep body at home for 24 hours

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Raipura hamlet on Porsa Janpad are forced to keep the body of their deceased relatives at home for 24 hours because of lack of roads, villagers said.

Though the relatives somehow take the body to the crematorium they cannot perform the last rites because of rain and storm, since there is no tin sheds in the cremation ground, the villagers added.

There were situations when the villagers had to take the bodies of their near and dear ones on the vehicles which are generally used for farming and built tin sheds on their own to perform the last the last rites.

A woman recently died in the village, but her relatives had to keep on waiting for the rain to stop, so that they could take the body to the cremation ground, the relatives of the woman said.

There is neither any road nor any tin shed in the crematorium, they added.

As it had been raining heavily since morning and as there was no road to the cremation, the relatives of the woman Katori Bai had to keep the body in their homes.

The road to the cremation ground turned into sludge. Besides there was no tin shed to shelter the pall biers from the pelting rain, so the relatives of the woman had to keep her body at home for 24 hours.

They set up a temporary tin shed in the cremation ground on Friday morning and performed her last rites.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three held for robbing auto parts dealer in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:11 PM IST