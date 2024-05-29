Madhya Pradesh: Lack Of Fire Safety Measures Found In Several Coaching Classes, Hotels, Nursing Homes In Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A district administration team inspected coaching classes, hotels and nursing homes in MP Nagar regarding fire safety measures and found several irregularities.

After the Delhi hospital fire incident, the district administration has taken initiatives to check fire safety measures.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has instructed inspection of fire safety in hotels and coaching.

During the inspection, standard level measures were not found regarding prevention of fire safety in the coaching institutes.

A total of 1,800 students were found to be registered in a coaching Institute, out of which 350 were found taking coaching during the inspection.

Fire fighting system pump (hose pipe), storage tank were found insufficient, which should be 10,000 litres. Two-wheeler parking was found in the basement. No second exit door was found and emergency exit was not available, fire extinguishers were insufficient. Only one operator was available and automatic sprinklers were not found.

In another coaching institute, 500 students were found to be registered. Firefighter systems were not available on every floor, storage tanks were found to be less than 10,000 litres. There was two-wheeler parking in the basement. It is necessary to have sprinklers which were not found, sign boards, ABC cylinders, Co2 cylinders, automatic sprinklers were not available.