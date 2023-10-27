Madhya Pradesh: Labourers Administered Oaths To Cast Votes

Representational Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The labour department has administered oaths to the labourers to cast votes in the ensuing election.

The oaths were administered following instructions by district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and in charge of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Sojan Singh Rawat.

The construction workers in Budhwara village, those working in farms and those doing constructions on hillocks were given tips about the election process to be held on November 17.

An awareness programme was also held in the Industrial Area Sangh, Itarsi. A discussion was held with the chairman of the Sangh about the public holiday on the polling day.

The workers of the factories in the industrial area were administered oaths that 100 per cent of them would cast votes.

March taken out in Nasrullaganj

Nasrullaganj: The students of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Degree College in Ladkui took out a march to raise voters’ awareness on Thursday.

Those who took part in the procession urged the students and the residents to cast their votes. The students, teachers and staff of the college took part in the march.

