Madhya Pradesh: Kuno’s Cheetah project, Mahakal Lok, medical education in Hindi created ripples

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many big incidents took place in the year 2022 which created ripples across Madhya Pradesh. Some were not only limited to the state, but created waves even at the national level.

Eight Cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park

Kuno National Park, which remained in oblivion over the years, suddenly shot to national and international fame when eight Namibian Cheetahs were released into quarantine enclosures on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. PM himself released some cheetahs into the enclosure by pulling up the cage gate with the help of a machine. Cheetahs have become extinct from India in 1952. The Cheetah Project is aimed to revive the Cheetah population once again.

PM dedicates Mahakal Corridor

On October 11, Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Mahakal Lok Corridor of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The entire project’s cost is Rs 850 crore. The PM also worshipped at Mahakal Temple which encompasses one of the twelve Jyotirlinga’s. During the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, entire Ujjain was decked up with Diwali like festivities. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his entire cabinet was present during the inauguration.

PESA Act introduced in presence of President

Madhya Pradesh Government implemented Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day held in Shahdol. President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest of the programme. The act envisages protection of tribal rights and saving them from exploitation.

MP becomes first state to teach medical education in Hindi

On October 16, Madhya Pradesh became first state in the country to teach medical education in Hindi. A grand function was organised at Lal Parade ground in which Union home minister Amit Shah unveiled the MBBS course books written in Hindi. He described the moment as ‘Renaissance and Reconstruction’ for education sector in India. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.

Karam Dam breach case

Karam Dam situated in Dhar district developed a breach during August. The incident set alarm bells ringing and the government swung into action. As all efforts to contain the breach failed, a parallel canal was made to drain out the dam water. To save villagers from inundation in case of dam burst, people from at least 18 hamlets were evacuated. Apart from keeping a close watch on rescue operation, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remained in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, giving them updates of the rescue operation.

No-confidence motion

To destabilise the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the opposition brought a no-confidence motion in the winter session of Madhya Pradesh assembly. Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh moved the ‘no-confidence motion’ but the manner he raised the issues, the government was hardly embarrassed. It was other Congress MLAs including Jitu Patwari who stole the show by making a scathing attack on the government. Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rejected all charges levelled against his government. Opposition’s no-confidence motion fell flat on the floor of the assembly.