Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Sangh Expresses Anger Over Binjalwara Project Delays | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Kisan Sangh, on Thursday, voiced their frustration over the delays and poor construction under the Binjalwara irrigation project. During a block-level meeting held at the SDM office, the farmers demanded accountability from officials for the slow progress of the project and other pressing issues.

The meeting commenced at noon and extended until 5 pm. Kisan Sangh state convenor Shyam Singh Pawar highlighted significant concerns, particularly regarding the insufficient depth of the pipeline and the incomplete condition of Pump House No. 01.

Farmers were promised that the pump house would be operational by November for water delivery to their fields, but many expressed dissatisfaction with this timeline. In addition to the project delays, district vice president Gajanand Bake raised alarms about the substandard Shark 1 seeds provided by the chilli company Star Field.

He noted that farmers have yet to receive compensation for their poor crop yields. District co-secretary Rajendra Singh Solanki pointed out that the purchase of cotton by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) was supposed to begin on October 1.

However, the lack of action has left farmers without adequate support prices. Furthermore, district media in-charge Dinesh Singh Maurya criticised the electricity department for failing to deliver the promised 10 hours of power supply for irrigation, with farmers currently receiving only 6-7 hours.

This shortfall has led to strong protests against the department's perceived negligence. The meeting was attended by various officials, including SDM BS Kalesh and other departmental representatives. Tehsil president Radheshyam Patel, tehsil secretary Rakesh Chaudhary, city president Narendra Singh Solanki, SDOP Rakesh Arya, Tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chauhan were present and among others.