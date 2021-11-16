Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Congress stages sit-in against function in Bhopal on Janjatiya Diwas

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the district unit of the Kisan Congress staged a sit-in on the highway at Doraha Jod in protest against the function held in jamboree ground in Bhopal on Monday.

The agitators said that the state government spent crores of rupees on the function. The sit-in continued for half an hour.

District president of the Kisan Congress Raghuveer Singh Dangi said that neither the Central government nor the state government had done anything for the welfare of the tribal people.

On the other hand, hundreds of farmers were brought to Bhopal with the help of government machinery, which was an offence to the tribal people, Dangi said.

Dangi alleged that the BJP government was out to ruin the tribal people in the state.

The BJP government supports the industrialists, and it is because of the wrong policies of the government that the tribal people, forest dwellers and farmers are facing primary problems, he said.

Dangi further said that the Central Government has given only unemployment and price rise in the name of development during the past seven years.

The BJP has failed to come up with an employment plan for youths, which has rendered lakhs of people unemployed, Dangi alleged.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:32 AM IST