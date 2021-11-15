Madhya Pradesh: Advocate booked for killing dog that chased his 5-yr-old son

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur police have registered a case against an advocate for killing a dog dead with gun. He was irked as the dog would bark at them and would chase his 5-year-old son whenever he played outside, said police.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Shoma Malik said Yogesh Chandel is a resident of Mathura Vihar and owns a licensed gun. On Sunday at 8 pm, his neighbours heard four gun shots and when they rushed to the scene, they found the carcass.

They informed police and a team reached the spot. Malik said Chandel, 35, told cited reasons why he shot dead the canine. It was on Sunday, seething with anger, he took out his gun and pumped bullets into the animal.

The cops seized his gun and brought the accused to police station. A complaint was also filed by animal lovers with police on Monday.

Malik said the accused has been booked under Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC. She said they have also written to the district administration seeking cancellation of his gun’s licence. The carcass was sent for post-mortem to confirm how many bullets were pumped into the dog, she said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen seeking to meet PM Modi taken into custody

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:59 PM IST