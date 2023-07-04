 Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Collector Wife Robbed Off Gold Chain During Morning Walk
Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Collector Wife Robbed Off Gold Chain During Morning Walk

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, came to light when the victim lodged a complaint on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikers targeted the wife of Khargone Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and snatched her gold chain while she was on her morning walk in upscale Builder Hills on Sunday.

According to sources, Pushpa Singh, collector's wife, was returning home around 6:45 am from her morning walk. As she approached Collector's Hill, two miscreants on a bike and one pedestrian intercepted her path, and snatched her gold chain.

Pushpa revealed that she tried to raise an alarm but failed as the assailants quickly disappeared. Along with the chain.

After reporting the incident to her husband, they filed a formal complaint at the police station.

The police have formed three dedicated teams to track down the culprits. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

Superintendent of Police Ratnesh assured the public that an extensive search operation is underway to apprehend the criminals responsible for these incidents.

