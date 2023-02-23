e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Khajuraho temples mesmerise G20 guests

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho temples mesmerise G20 guests

Foreign guests were elated to see the beauty of the Chandel period Kandariya Mahadev and Devi Jagdambika temple

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo, |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient architecture of Khajuraho's temples mesmerised the foreign delegates and administrative officers who are here for the G20 Cultural meet.

On Thursday, the delegates visited Western Group of Temples-- which include Devi Jagdambika temple, Kandariya Mahadev and more, and were awestruck by the beauty and fine work on walls.

The delegates received a 'tilak' welcome by the school students, NCC cadets and artistes. Artistes performed Bundelkhand's famous Ramtula Bagh Yantra music and folk dance at the West Temple premises for the foreign guests.

Balveer Gautam and other guides explained them the importance and history of the temples dating back to 11th century.

article-image

