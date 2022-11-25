Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho Gaurav Diwas celebrated

Khajuraho Temple, Madhya Pradesh |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It was November 24, 1986 when the Khajuraho group of monuments was given the status of heritage site. To remember that day, the Khajuraho civic body organised an event Khajuraho Gaurav Diwas in the garden on the premises of Khajuraho garden.

Besides organising the cultural event, the civic body honoured some eminent personalities of Khajuraho on the occasion.

The guide of Khajuraho Fahim Khan spoke about the temples of the area. Rai, Diwari, Kachhiyai and Akhara dances were presented as part of the function.

The students of All Saints School, Higher Secondary School, Raja Balwant Singh School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir presented cultural events. The students of All Saints School presented a street play to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

General secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit Arvind Pateria said the ancient temples of Khajuraho depict the glory of India. The temples, more than 1,000 years old, are the gift of the Chandel dynasty and the duty of each citizen is to preserve them.

The tourism industry in Khajuraho depends on the heritage site, Pateria said. In the same way, chairman of Rajnagar Nagar Parishad Jitendra Verma sought people’s cooperation to keep the city clean to attract more tourists.

Similarly, Avantika Dubey, Brijendra Singh (senior guide), commissioner of labour and welfare department Sanjay Jain (IAS awarded), Dr Vineet Gautam and Gau Sevak have been honoured on the occasion.

Besides them, cleanliness award, journalist award, Khajuraho Gaurav Diwas were presented.

Chief municipal officer of Khajuraho Ekta Agarwal of Nagar Parishad (Khajuraho) said, “Khajuraho is on the 21st position in the country in terms of cleanliness and 13th place in the state.”