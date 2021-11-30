Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho film fest to be themed on patriotism

Bhopal: Patriotism will be the theme of the seventh edition of the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF). 75 films by renowned directors from across the country will be screened on this theme.

The seven-day festival is being organised by the department of tourism and culture and Bundelkhand Development Board at the Khajuraho from December 5 to 11 under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Film actors Govinda and Mallika Sherawat will be among other guests.

Principal Secretary, tourism and culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla, told media persons at Palash Residency in the city on Monday that this time the theme of the festival is patriotism.

Many eminent film actors, producers, directors and experts will also be present in the fest. They included Manoj Joshi, Anita Nagia, Rohitash Gaur, Kamna Pathak, Manoj Tiwari, Pankaj Dheer, Gulshan Pandey, besides many film stars including well-known fight master Ravi Dewan, Directors Dilip Tahil, Subhash Ghai, Subhash Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Chahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rajkumar Santoshi, Priyadarshan, Laxman Utekar besides industrialist Dilip Raghuvanshi and scientist Ramesh Chandra.

Another highlight of the film festival is Kaushal Haat, which will showcase products made by local artists. Around 168 short films, made by local producers, will be screened under 11 Tapra Talkies.

Chairman of Bundelkhand Development Board and film actor Raja Bundela said that during the festival there will be cultural programs every day, in which local artists will be given opportunities.

Local youth and artists of the Bundelkhand region will interact with renowned film directors, writers and journalists of the country with a view to nurture and inspire their talent. Master classes will also be held. Seminars will also be organized on various topics related to the film.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:25 AM IST