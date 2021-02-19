Madhya Pradesh: KHAJURAHO dance festival from tomorrow, to be held in temple complex after 44 years

Bhopal: The seven-day 47th Khajuraho dance festival will begin with performance of Bharatanatyam danseuse Geeta Chandran and her troupe and kathak exponent Deepak Maharaj on Saturday.

The festival will be organised in Khajuraho temple complex after a gap of 44 years. The event was first organised in 1975 in the temple complex. The culture department was asked to move the festival outside the temple complex. After refusal of permission, the venue of the festival was moved to space outside the temple complex and a replica of the façade of a temple formed the background of the stage.

The culture department continued to pursue its request for permission to hold the event in temple complex. The permission was granted this year. Aishwarya Warrier, Satriya couple, Aligunjan Kalita Mudliar, Chandrani Kalit Ojha, Aruna Mohanty, Sulagna, Rajdeep Banerjee, Vinod Kevin Bachchan ,Vrinda Chadda, Saurabh- Gaurav Mishra, Piyal Bhattacharya, Anita Sharma, Priya Shrivastava, Purnashree Raut, Avijit Das, Bharati Shivaji, Maitreyi Pahadi, Satyanarayan Raju and Ayana Mukherjee will present dance from February 21-25.

Manipuri group dance by Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Akademi and Odissi and Bharatnatyam dance by Arya Nande and Poornima Ashok and troupe will be presented on concluding day of fest.