Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho airport closed, tourism industry suffers

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The airport at Khajuraho has been closed since the lockdown, but there are no efforts to restart it.

The state government has, however, lifted the Covid-19-related bans from all other activities.

A large number of tourists flock to Khajuraho every year. The state earns foreign currency through tourism from this place.

Therefore, most of the five-star and three-star hotels in the state can be found in Khajuraho.

As the air connectivity has been closed, the number of tourists visiting Khajuraho has declined.

In a virtual meeting, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to chairman of SpiceJet Ajay Singh that Khajuraho airport would restart from October 15. But nothing has so far been done to do that.

Many cultural events, including the Khajuraho dance festival, are organised at this place.

Member of Parliament from Khajuraho V D Sharma urged Scindia to restart the airport.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:48 AM IST