Madhya Pradesh: Keeping social distance, buses ply at half load to ferry labourers

The buses, which have been pressed into service to transport stranded labourers, will not be able to ferry passengers more than 50 per cent of their total capacity. The directives have been issued to bus operators in this regard to maintain social distance to prevent spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Raisen and Vidisha district administration sent labourers to their destination by buses while maintaining social distancing. Stranded labourers were brought back to Raisen, Vidisha from Aurangabad, Kerala and Karnataka on Friday in large numbers.

One of stranded labourer was sent to Hamidia Hospital as he fell sick. Raisen collector Umashankar Bharagava said all the stranded labourers were sent back to their native places with lunch boxes and water bottles. Buses plied at half load.

“If buses could accommodate 50 passengers, they were allowed to carry 25 passengers to maintain safe distance. Total 53 buses were pressed into services,” he said. Earlier, all the passengers were subjected to screening.

One of the labourers who was from Behat (Gwalior) was referred to Hamidia Hospital as he felt unwell. A total nine teams, each comprising a doctor and four nurses conducted the screening. A total of 1,205 stranded labourers were brought back from Aurangabad on Friday. Similarly, over 2500 of them were brought back to Vidisha from Kerala and Karnataka. They were sent to their native places after screening.

‘Social distance maintained’

Raisen SP Monika Shukla said police teams were deployed to maintain social distancing at railway station. Even at buses, we ensure social distancing. Passengers were transported after screening. Food packets and water bottles were provided in buses.