Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena’s show of strength in Bhopal today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Karni Sena is going to stage a sit-in at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on Sunday after preparing for it for a long time. People from different parts of the state are coming to join the agitation. A large number of women are also expected to participate in the agitation that is going to begin at 10am, and conclude at 5pm. The Rajput Samaj has launched the movement for their 21-point charter of demands.

The Karni Sena has been preparing for the agitation for the past six months. State president of the Karni Sena Jeewan Singh Sherpur is leading the show.

The members of the Karni Sena have alleged that they are being stopped at different places on their way to the state capital to foil the agitation.

The buses have not been given permits in many districts, they said. As the buses have been stopped at many places, the members of the Karni Sena are walking up to the venue, they added.

The Karni Sena is very influential in the Malwa region. So, most of the people are coming from Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar, Jhabua, Indore, Ujjain, Agar Malwa and Shajapur districts to join the agitation.

The BJP had to face problems in the 2018 assembly elections because of the Karni Sena. They held an agitation against the Atrocity Act in the Malwa and Gwalior Chambal regions. The BJP had to suffer loss in the assembly elections.

Eight ministers deployed for damage control

The BJP has deployed eight ministers to do damage control to avert any loss in the election. Most of the ministers in the state cabinet belong to the Rajput community. They are Govind Singh Rajput, Arvind Bhadoria, Rajawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Usha Thakur, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and OPS Bhadoria. The BJP-supported people have kept away from the Karni Sena. Many BJP leaders associated with the BJP are coming to Bhopal to take part in the agitation.

Traffic diversion

Traffic will be diverted in the state capital from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday in view of agitation to be launched by Karni Sena in Jamboree Maidan in Piplani.

As per diversion plan, people arriving from Indore will have to pass through Khajuri Sadak, Bakaniya depot and Anand Nagar to reach Jamboree Maidan. People arriving from Biaora will have to pass through Mubarakpur junction, Lambakheda junction and Anand Nagar to reach Jamboree Maidan.