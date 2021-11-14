Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to address tribal convention in Jabalpur on Nov 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress will be organising an Adivasi Sammelan (gathering of tribal) in Jabalpur on the same day when PM Narendra Modi will be addressing tribal people in Bhopal on Monday.

Politics revolving around the tribal votes has gained momentum as BJP and Congress both are targeting to obtain maximum votes of 21% tribal population of Madhya Pradesh.

PCC chief Kamal Nath will be addressing gathering of tribal people of Mahakaushal region in Jabalpur on November 15. Former minister and senior MLA Tarun Bhanot has been made convener of the programme.

“Congress will organise such programmes in all tribal dominated districts across the state. Main objective of organising Adivasi Sammelan is to convey the programmes and schemes made by the Congress besides highlighting the plight of tribal people in BJP regime,” said Congress spokesperson, Bhupendra Gupta.

Six such programmes are lined up in next one month, he added.

Congress sources also said that a meeting of tribal MLAs and former MLAs is scheduled later this month at Kamal Nath’s residence. Sources said that Nath has already made a strategy related to tribal areas that will be shared with the tribal MLAs and responsibility will be given accordingly.

Earlier, a tribal convention was organised in Barwani on August 6. Congress had also declared holiday on International Day for the Indigenous people, which was later withdrawn by Shivraj-led BJP government.

In state assembly, 47 out of total 230 seats are reserved for the tribal. Moreover, there are 84 assembly seats where tribal population plays decisive role.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:20 AM IST