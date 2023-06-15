Madhya Pradesh: Junior Engineer Dies In Shivpuri As Power Transformer Falls On Him

Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A junior engineer posted in the electricity department of Kolaras in Shivpuri died as a power transformer fell on him, while it was being changed by means of a crane, the police said on Thursday.

Four other employees of the department were injured in the incident, who have been referred to Kolaras hospital for treatment.

According to the local police, the power transformer installed in the rural area of Kolaras had fallen out of order. Junior engineer (JE) Narottam Jatav, who had been entrusted to look after the power supply arrangements in the rural area of Kolaras was informed. He reached on the spot with his team and ensured arrangements to change the transformer by means of a crane.

The crane lifted the old transformer, but before it could be kept aside, it slipped and fell on Jatav, owing to which he died on the spot. Five other of his team members including Assistant Engineer (AE) Ashutosh Kumar sustained grievous injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Kolaras hospital for treatment.

Political leaders, district administration team and the local police reached the spot immediately, and began probe. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Virendra Raghuwanshi also reached the spot and has expressed grief over the same. He has assured of compensation to Jatav’s family, which includes his wife and two kids.